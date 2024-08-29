Seattle man found dead in apartment, police launch homicide investigation
SEATTLE - Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in his apartment in downtown Seattle on Thursday morning.
Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to an apartment on Eastlake Ave and Denny Way, after neighbors reported a man was found motionless. When they arrived, they pronounced the 42-year-old man dead.
Police are still working to determine what led up to the man's death, but it was suspicious enough to be investigated as a homicide.
No suspect has been arrested yet.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE
Popular Portland burger chain Killer Burger to expand to 6 WA locations
‘I need answers’: Mother of Teekah Lewis wants possible sighting investigated
Kingston-Seattle fast ferry canceled until further notice
SEA Airport officials say 'some progress' made on day 4 of cyberattack
Family says gunmen fired 60-70 rounds at Burien home, killing grandmother
Sedro-Woolley residents push back against proposed lithium battery facility
When to travel, not travel in WA over Labor Day weekend
DEA details drug trafficking crisis in western Washington
Shooting in Seattle's U District leaves teen injured
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.