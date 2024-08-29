Seattle man found dead in apartment, police launch homicide investigation

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in his apartment in downtown Seattle on Thursday morning.

Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to an apartment on Eastlake Ave and Denny Way, after neighbors reported a man was found motionless. When they arrived, they pronounced the 42-year-old man dead.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the man's death, but it was suspicious enough to be investigated as a homicide.

No suspect has been arrested yet.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

