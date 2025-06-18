Deadly shooting investigation in Burien, WA

The Brief Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning at El Pique Restaurant in Burien, where a victim was found dead in a car. Authorities currently have no suspect information and are asking anyone with details to contact the police.



Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at a Burien restaurant early Wednesday morning.

Before 2 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at the El Pique Restaurant at 14445 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest.

When investigators arrived, they found a victim dead in a car.

The King County Sheriff's Office said there is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the police.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

