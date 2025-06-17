Teen shot outside Tacoma's Lincoln High School on 'last day of school'

The Brief A shooting outside Lincoln High School in Tacoma injured one teen and prompted a lockdown. The incident occurred around 3 p.m., sending students running for cover; the suspect remains at large. Tacoma Police are investigating whether those involved were students, and counselors are available for support.



Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that happened right outside Lincoln High School in Tacoma while school was still in session Tuesday afternoon.

The police department says one teen was injured, and the shooting sent some students outside the school running for cover.

The backstory:

A spokesperson for Tacoma Police says the shooting happened in front of the school at around 3 p.m.

Sergeant John Correa says it's believed shots were fired on South 37th Street, and the teen that was hit somehow made it around the corner and a half-a-block up to Buddy's Chicken off of G Street, where someone spotted him bleeding and called for help.

"It’s crazy, man. It’s crazy," said Cody Stephens, a Lincoln High School senior.

This week was supposed to be a celebratory wrap-up to the school year.

"This is my senior year. This is my last week here," said Stephens.

Instead of a peaceful send-off, it ended in gunfire.

"I seen somebody come out and start shooting, start shooting at two people, then he ran," said Stephens.

Stephens said he was picking up his sister when the shots rang out, causing him to flee alongside a number of others.

"Get out of there man, pop the clutch and get loose," said Stephens.

"It was a couple of shots at first, and I started to see people run away. At first, I thought it wasn’t real," said Josue Osorio, a Lincoln High School senior. "It was really traumatizing for everyone who was around too, for parents, counselors, teachers, everybody."

Sgt. John Correa said Tuesday that Tacoma Police can't confirm whether those involved were students right now, but that is part of the ongoing investigation.

"Just before school let out, we got a 911 phone call hearing gunshots in the area. Shortly after that, we got another phone call about a juvenile victim who showed up at a nearby business with gunshot wounds," said Correa.

He says a school staff member called 911 after learning shots had been fired on S 37th Street.

"The staff member did not hear or see the shooting, they were advised of the shots," said Sgt. Correa.

He says another person also called 911 after seeing the teen bleeding near Buddy's Chicken.

With graduation scheduled for Wednesday, the students we talked to say they're glad nobody else was hurt, including family and friends.

"I was not expecting this on my last day of school. Definitely a day before graduation as well," said Osorio.

"We were hoping to have a peaceful little ending of the year, and it got pretty crazy," said Stephens.

Tacoma Public Schools sent out a statement.

"At 2:48 PM, shots were fired in front of Lincoln High School. 9-1-1 was immediately called and, as a precaution, Lincoln went into a modified lockdown, which restricts access in and out of the building.

"The district said a counselor will be available on Tuesday to support students and staff.

"Meantime, that person responsible was still on the loose Tuesday night. If you have any information, contact Tacoma Police."

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Police Department, Tacoma Public Schools and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA deputies urge vigilance as Travis Decker search continues in Kittitas County

Manhunt for Travis Decker update as WA search nears its 3rd week

Man arrested for security threat onboard aircraft at Seattle airport

19-year-old dies in drowning at Eagle Falls in WA

1 dead after reported shooting on I-5 in Seattle near Boeing Field

Pedestrian killed by train along Edmonds, WA waterfront, ferry service impacted

How to watch FIFA Club World Cup in the US for free

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.