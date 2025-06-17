Police investigating shooting outside Tacoma's Lincoln High School

A shooting happened outside of Tacoma's Lincoln High School on Tuesday, according to police. The incident is currently under active investigation by officers.

Sgt. John Correa of the Tacoma Police Department said the shooting took place outside the school Tuesday afternoon.

It is currently unknown if Lincoln High School is on lockdown. FOX 13 Seattle has reached out to Tacoma Public Schools for more information.

Tacoma police will release more information as the investigation continues. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Police Department and Tacoma Public Schools.

