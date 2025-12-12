School closures: Track closings, delays in western WA for Friday, Dec. 12
Some Western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Friday, Dec. 12, because of weather. Check the status of your district.
An atmospheric river brought heavy rain and strong winds across the region, causing river flooding, landslides and evacuations. While most rivers hit peak levels on Thursday, many areas continue to grapple with continued flooding, with lingering road closures and other weather impacts a possibility.
Several schools throughout western Washington have already announced closures due to flooding and dangerous weather conditions. The Skagit River is expected to crest Friday morning, with a Flash Flood Watch in effect for the area.
LATEST: Seattle and Western Washington Weather Forecast
Latest school closings and delays in Washington:
*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.
