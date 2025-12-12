Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Yakima County
28
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:16 AM PST, Whatcom County
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:53 PM PST, Thurston County, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:27 PM PST, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:45 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:04 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:29 AM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:15 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:05 PM PST, Skagit County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM PST, Okanogan County, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:08 AM PST, Lewis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:31 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:54 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:38 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:43 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, Pierce County, King County, Cowlitz County, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:29 PM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM PST, Benton County
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 9:15 AM PST, Franklin County
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Island County, Skagit County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, Snohomish County, San Juan County, Thurston County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Whatcom County, Clallam County

School closures: Track closings, delays in western WA for Friday, Dec. 12

By
Published  December 12, 2025 5:27am PST
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

The Brief

    • Some Western Washington school districts are closed or delayed on Friday, Dec. 12, due to dangerous weather conditions.
    • Major flooding was reported across the Puget Sound area, with the Skagit River expected to crest Friday morning.
    • Keep reading to see if your school district is delayed or closed.

Some Western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Friday, Dec. 12, because of weather. Check the status of your district.

An atmospheric river brought heavy rain and strong winds across the region, causing river flooding, landslides and evacuations. While most rivers hit peak levels on Thursday, many areas continue to grapple with continued flooding, with lingering road closures and other weather impacts a possibility.

 Several schools throughout western Washington have already announced closures due to flooding and dangerous weather conditions. The Skagit River is expected to crest Friday morning, with a Flash Flood Watch in effect for the area.

LATEST: Seattle and Western Washington Weather Forecast

Latest school closings and delays in Washington:

