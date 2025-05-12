The Brief A driver en route to Pacific Raceway in Kent captured an attempted carjacking on dash cam Friday morning. Four masked individuals pointed guns at the driver, who managed to escape by ramming the suspect vehicle. Detectives are investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made; authorities are seeking information from the public.



An attempted carjacking near Pacific Raceway in Kent was captured on dash cam footage Friday morning, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The encounter happened just before 10 a.m. as a man was driving to the raceway for an event.

According to deputies, the driver, who was trailering his car, reported noticing another vehicle following him. As he approached the raceway, he slowed down to allow the trailing car to pass. Instead, the vehicle moved to block him, and four masked individuals exited the car, pointing guns at him.

In the video, the driver can be seen accelerating away from the scene, ramming the suspect vehicle in the process. The suspect vehicle eventually left the area, and no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Detectives are currently working to identify the suspects involved in the attempted carjacking.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the King County Sheriff's Office.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the King County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Foods recalled for listeria sold in WA

WA Gov. Ferguson to sign reckless speeding bill

Military vehicle crashes over I-90 wall in Bellevue, WA

Triplet siblings of murdered Idaho student graduate without him

Park safety top of mind as confusion surrounds Seattle nude beach

New area code coming to Seattle area in June. What to know

WA's first In-N-Out gets closer to opening date

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.