Police: Kent, WA teen takes joyride in stolen car with 2 girls

The Brief A 14-year-old boy was arrested in Kent for possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police after a joyride with two 12-year-old girls, who were released to their families. The incident involved a stolen Hyundai Elantra, with the driver evading police and nearly causing a collision before being apprehended when the car's tire began to smoke.



A teenage boy was arrested, and two pre-teen girls released to family members, after taking a stolen vehicle for a joyride in Kent on Thursday night.

According to the Kent Police Department, an officer was patrolling East Hill around 9:30 p.m. when he was alerted to a black Hyundai Elantra reported stolen from Auburn. The officer spotted the car heading down 116th Ave SE, so he turned on his lights and flagged the car to pull over.

Instead, the driver sped off and "drove randomly around" the neighborhood for several minutes, police say.

Authorities say at one point, the driver nearly struck another officer's car head-on, then drove away. After a time, the driver-side front tire started to smoke, and the car pulled over.

Police stopped the driver, who they say was a 14-year-old boy, and he asked them why they kept pursuing him after he drove away.

Officers booked the teen into King County Juvenile Detention Center for possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police. Two 12-year-old girls were in the car during his arrest, one from Kent and one from Auburn. Both were released to their family members.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Kent Police Department.

