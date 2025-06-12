2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Morton, WA

The Brief A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Morton, Washington, overnight. There has been minor seismic activity near Mount St. Helens this week. Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to report it to the USGS.



A magnitude 2.7 earthquake struck near Morton, Washington, early Thursday morning.

An earthquake struck near Morton, Washington Thursday morning. (United States Geological Survey)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit at about 12:58 a.m., roughly 5.6 miles south of Morton. Seismologists estimate the epicenter was beneath Riffe Lake, northwest of Mount St. Helens.

Recent earthquake activity near Mount St. Helens

Data from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network shows there have been a couple instances of earthquake activity near Mount. St. Helens this week, with a 0.9 magnitude quake on Tuesday at 11:51 p.m., and a rumble of less than 0.5 magnitude on Monday at 6:19 p.m.

While many variables are involved, geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake’s magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

What you can do:

If you felt the quake in the middle of the night, you are encouraged to report it on the USGS website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

