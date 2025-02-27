2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Bremerton, WA

The Brief A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck near Bremerton, Washington on Thursday. The PNSN initially reported a magnitude of 3.1, but it was downgraded after review. As of 7:36 a.m., 27 people in the Puget Sound region reported feeling the earthquake.



A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck near Bremerton, Washington, Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit at 5:16 a.m., with the epicenter located 2.92 miles north-northeast of Bremerton. Seismologists say the quake occurred at a depth of about 15.85 miles.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network initially reported the earthquake as a magnitude 3.1, but it has since been downgraded to 2.9.

As of 7:36 a.m., 27 people had reported feeling the earthquake.

According to the USGS earthquake intensity map, residents in the Bremerton and Port Orchard areas likely experienced low-intensity shaking.

What you can do:

Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to report it to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

While many variables are involved, geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

The Source: Information for this article came from the United States Geological Survey and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

MORE STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Puyallup man killed, family now sending ashes back to Japan: ‘That’s his final trip’

4 arrested following carjacking, crash, chase in Spanaway, WA

‘You steal for a living’: Everett antique store confronts accused serial shoplifters

2 bills aimed at improving community safety in WA advance

Pirate plunders boat motors from Gig Harbor marina

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.