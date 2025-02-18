3.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Hyak in Snoqualmie National Forest

The Brief A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Hyak, Washington Tuesday morning. As of 10:30 a.m., 13 people reported feeling the quake to the USGS.



A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Hyak, Washington, in the Snoqualmie National Forest Tuesday morning.

The red dot on the map indicates the epicenter of Tuesday morning's 3.0 magnitude earthquake. (Map provided by the United States Geological Survey) (USGS)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit at 9:54 a.m. about 6.84 miles east of Greenwater, Washington. The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network's coordinates show the epicenter was 15.87 miles south-southwest of Hyak and 44.14 miles east-southeast of Tacoma.

Seismologists say the quake struck at a depth of about 5.47 miles.

What they're saying:

As of 10:30 a.m., 13 people had reported feeling the quake to the USGS. The USGS ShakeMap estimates weak shaking may have been felt near the epicenter.

Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to report it to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

While many variables are involved, geologists say damage typically does not occur until an earthquake’s magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

The Source: Information for this story came from the United States Geological Survey and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

