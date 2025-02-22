3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Maple Valley, WA

Maple Valley had an early morning rumble on Saturday when a 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook the western Washington town.

The quake hit at 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 22 about 13 miles east of Tacoma from roughly 13 miles underground, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

Yesterday, another earthquake shook the region when a 4.8 magnitude shake hit the Vancouver, Canada area.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

