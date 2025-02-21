Seattle weather: Stormy Saturday to bring heavy rain, wind

The Brief An atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy rain and wind on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. We're tracking potential flooding in some areas and challenging driving conditions across western Washington.



On Friday the rain built as the day went on. The high temperature was 50, and the average high is 51 degrees. Overnight we will have some showers, but by 2 p.m. we will be in the middle of the atmospheric river. Heavy rain and wind on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The worst of it all will be from 2-10 p.m. on Saturday.

What's next:

Heavy rain starts to appear on the coast in the late morning. By 3 p.m. it will be coming down hard everywhere in western Washington.

All the red, orange and yellow you see here is not just rain but intense hard rain. The rain with the wind will certainly create some trouble with potential flooding, and it will make driving around a challenge.

Between now and Monday we will get a lot of rain. Up to 5 inches at Snoqualmie Pass, and up to six inches in Shelton. As you can see, there will be a lot of rain falling between now and Monday morning. Not only do we have heavy rain, we have wind too.

The futurecast shows some very gusty winds tomorrow afternoon. Gusts in the 50+ mph range in Hoquiam Bellingham, Forks. And 40+ mph in a lot of other spots. A stormy day on Saturday and through the evening. It gets better each day after Saturday, but it will still be rainy and windy on Sunday and Monday.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle weather anchor Stephen Kilbreath and the National Weather Service.

