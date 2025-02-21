Seattle weather: Drenching rain, blustery weather to hit Seattle this weekend
SEATTLE - This weekend, multiple atmospheric rivers will impact western Washington, bringing rounds of moderate-to-heavy rain and gusty weather. Get ready for tricky traveling around the region this weekend with lots of pooling and standing water on the roads.
Damp and cloudy weather is expected in Seattle going into this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)
What's next:
On-and-off rain ahead:
- Rain increases across the region by Friday afternoon and evening. The heaviest and most widespread rain this weekend looks like it’ll happen Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning. On-and-off rain lingers until Tuesday morning before drier weather develops by that afternoon.
- The downpours in the days ahead could lower visibility for drivers – not to mention creating the risk of slipping and hydroplaning. The roads will be waterlogged. Keep your speed in check this weekend and increase your braking distance from the car in front of you.
You can plan on mild temperatures with rain returning Friday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)
River flooding and landslides:
- Moderate flooding is expected by Sunday morning along the Skokomish River in Mason County: moderate flooding is possible.
- Other rivers in western Washington will be rising in the coming days – potentially nearing flood stage in some areas (e.g. the Snoqualmie River) by Monday. This doesn’t look like a major river flooding event by any stretch: in fact, it looks mostly minor. However, if you live in flood-prone valleys, just stay tuned to our forecasts.
- The areas with the best chance of river flooding will be for rivers coming out of the Central and Southern Washington Cascades, the Olympics and in Southwest Washington.
- Snow levels will elevate this weekend due to the mild nature of these atmospheric rivers. Several inches of rain will fall over the mountains. The drenching rain and snow melt in the low to mid elevations will put pressure on local rivers.
- With the soaking wet weather comes the risk for landslides in the coming days as well. We’ll need to watch vulnerable bluffs, cliffs and hills for this.
Temperatures will reach the mid 50s in Seattle this weekend as we track rounds of winds. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Periods of strong winds for some:
- Along with the surges of moisture this weekend will come periods of gusty weather. Winds pick up tonight along the coast.
- The next wave of winds peaks Saturday between 4 – 10 p.m. During this time, there could easily be gusts exceeding 50 mph for the typical areas (including the North Sound, Admiralty Inlet area and the coast). Where this happens, there could be tree limb damage and power outages. Keep your phone charged and download the FOX Local app to stay on top of the latest weather coverage.
- In the Central and South Puget Sound region (e.g. Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia), there could be gusts of 25-35 mph Saturday afternoon and evening. There’s a small chance for isolated gusts in these areas reaching 40-45 mph on Saturday. Should these highest gusts materialize, tree limbs could be blown down and spotty power outages are also possible. Again, this is a small chance.
- There will be additional rounds of similar – if not stronger – winds on Sunday and Monday. Stick with the FOX 13 Weather Team for the latest.
The 50s will continue in Seattle this week as rain persists until Tuesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)
The skies will be rather dark through Monday, but sunbreaks and drier weather return by Tuesday afternoon.
Take good care!
Warmly,
Meteorologist Abby Acone
The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Abby Acone and the National Weather Service.
