The skies will be rather dark through Monday, but sunbreaks and drier weather return by Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy rain from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning could possibly lead to moderate flooding in some areas.

FOX 13 Seattle is tracking multiple atmospheric rivers expected to hit western Washington this weekend, bringing several rounds of widespread rain and winds.

This weekend, multiple atmospheric rivers will impact western Washington, bringing rounds of moderate-to-heavy rain and gusty weather. Get ready for tricky traveling around the region this weekend with lots of pooling and standing water on the roads.

Damp and cloudy weather is expected in Seattle going into this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

The downpours in the days ahead could lower visibility for drivers – not to mention creating the risk of slipping and hydroplaning. The roads will be waterlogged. Keep your speed in check this weekend and increase your braking distance from the car in front of you.

Rain increases across the region by Friday afternoon and evening. The heaviest and most widespread rain this weekend looks like it’ll happen Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning. On-and-off rain lingers until Tuesday morning before drier weather develops by that afternoon.

Moderate flooding is expected by Sunday morning along the Skokomish River in Mason County: moderate flooding is possible.

Other rivers in western Washington will be rising in the coming days – potentially nearing flood stage in some areas (e.g. the Snoqualmie River) by Monday. This doesn’t look like a major river flooding event by any stretch: in fact, it looks mostly minor. However, if you live in flood-prone valleys, just stay tuned to our forecasts.

The areas with the best chance of river flooding will be for rivers coming out of the Central and Southern Washington Cascades, the Olympics and in Southwest Washington.

Snow levels will elevate this weekend due to the mild nature of these atmospheric rivers. Several inches of rain will fall over the mountains. The drenching rain and snow melt in the low to mid elevations will put pressure on local rivers.