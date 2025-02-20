Seattle weather: Rain Friday, wet and windy weekend ahead

The Brief Showers will start to pick up in some areas around western Washington, with most of the region expected to see rainfall by late Friday afternoon. Saturday is looking stormy with heavy rain and wind gusts of over 40 mph.



Tonight we will see a few showers, especially in the North Olympic Peninsula, and in Skagit, Whatcom, Island, and San Juan counties. The temperatures overnight will be in the low 40s. For your Friday, showers will start to build throughout the day until everyone is seeing rain by the early to late afternoon. Temperatures will be right around 50 degrees.

What's next:

Looking ahead to Saturday, it is going to be a pretty stormy day with LOTS of rain and wind. The rain will be heavy at times, and we could see wind gusts of over 40 mph, as you can see here with our wind futurecast set for 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Not only will there be wind, there will be rain. Here are the projected rainfall totals from now through Monday morning. So far this month we have had one and a quarter inches of rain, with the average for the month being three and three quarters inches. We will definitely blow by the average with the rain this weekend.

We could see some snow tomorrow in the mountains, but by the time Saturday rolls around, the temperatures will be too warm, and the passes will just be getting lots of rain. The snow level for the weekend will be near 6000 feet.

The 7-day forecast features much warmer temperatures and a stormy weekend. The average high is 51, and the entire week is above that. Saturday is the worst day with heavy rain and blustery conditions. It will still be rainy and windy on Sunday and Monday and start to calm down a bit on Tuesday.

Have a great day,

Stephen

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle weather anchor and the National Weather Service.

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: Lawmakers propose pay-by-mile charge for WA drivers

Food: Starbucks phasing out plastic cups for cold drinks in WA, other states

Local: IRS tax refund schedule 2025: What you need to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.