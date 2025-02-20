Brief break from rain before atmospheric river takes aim at western WA

The Brief Thursday features mostly cloudy skies with occasional sunshine and mild temperatures in the low 50s, providing a brief break from recent rain showers. A new weather system will bring more rain starting Friday afternoon, with a weak upper ridge contributing to the wet conditions. An atmospheric river is expected to make the weekend particularly soggy, while temperatures remain mild, potentially reaching the mid-50s by Sunday.



Consider Thursday a break in between weather systems in the Pacific Northwest. There are continued lingering rain showers this morning as we catch the tail end of the most recent system. The next system arrives early tomorrow afternoon.

Expect mostly cloudy conditions with some breaks for sunshine. Overall, temperatures hover the low 50s, just a couple degrees cooler than it was Wednesday afternoon.

By Friday afternoon, a weak upper ridge gets going and brings us more rainfall in the forecast.

This will be closely followed into the weekend by an atmospheric river, making it a soggy weekend.

Sunset times are slowly creeping closer to the 6:00 hour. By March, following Daylight Saving, sunset times will be past 7 p.m.

Temperatures will stay mild over the next few days with the chance of seeing mid 50s by Sunday.

