2.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Lake Chelan, WA

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Waterville in Central Washington on Tuesday evening.

(United States Geological Survey)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck about 2.5 miles northwest of Waterville at a depth of about 1.06 miles at around 7:41 p.m.

Waterville, which is south of Lake Chelan and north of Wenatchee, has a population of about 1,171.

Twenty-four people have reported feeling the quake. Anyone who felt the shaking is encouraged to report it to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While many variables are involved, geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

