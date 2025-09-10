Pipe bomb found under bed in Bremerton-area home after man's death

The Brief Deputies responded to a home in unincorporated Bremerton after a pipe bomb was found under a bed. A woman found it while cleaning out a deceased relative's home. The WSP Bomb Squad believed it to be explosive, and took it for safe disposal.



A woman cleaning out a deceased relative's home near Bremerton on Tuesday found a pipe bomb under a bed, according to deputies.

Photos of the pipe bomb found in a home in unincorporated Bremerton on Tuesday, (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) made the initial announcement on social media Wednesday at 9:34 a.m.

According to KCSO, deputies responded to a home near the intersection of Nipsic Avenue Northeast and Northeast 30th Street in unincorporated Bremerton around 5:30 p.m.

Authorities said the bomb, described as a four-inch-long device wrapped in tape with a fuse sticking out of one end, was found under a bed.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) Interagency Bomb Squad responded to the scene, x-rayed the device, and determined it was filled with a powdered substance believed to be explosive.

The bomb squad took the device for safe disposal.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

