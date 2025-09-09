The Brief Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank faces potential investigations over complaints linked to his social media activity. Swank's former employer, Seattle PD, recommended his termination for bias and unprofessionalism before he left the department. The outcome of the certification review could lead to penalties, including revocation or suspension of Swank's certification.



Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank could be under multiple investigations after several complaints came out against him, along with disciplinary action from his former employer, the Seattle Police Department.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Swank is the subject of three separate certification cases, according to the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission (WSCJTC).

Investigators are conducting a preliminary review of two complaints that were made against Swank, and an initial disciplinary decision from Seattle PD. If the review meets the criteria for assignment, an investigation can be launched into the sheriff's certification.

While details regarding the complaints were not specified, Swank claimed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that at least one of the complaints is over his social media activity.

"Today I received a complaint from the Criminal Justice Training Commission (WSCJTC) regarding my social media posts that if true can invoke RCW 43.101.105 (decertify me). This is what the left does to shut people up. I won’t be silenced," Swank wrote in a post on Sep. 5. "They think they can decertify me, and then I will no longer be the sheriff. That won’t work. I’m still elected."

Dig deeper:

The Seattle Police Department's initial disciplinary decision possibly stems from a closed case from the Seattle Office of Police Accountability, which found sustained allegations of bias-based policing, breach of social media policy, and unprofessionalism.

In the case summary, the Office of Police Accountability recommended Swank be terminated. However, he retired prior to the proposed discipline. The case was completed after Swank separated from SPD in June 2023.

What's next:

If a certification investigation is launched, the case can either be closed or penalties can be issued, including the revocation of certification, suspension of certification, probation and/or retraining.

FOX 13 Seattle has submitted a public records request to the WSCJTC regarding the complaints made against Swank.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, social media posts from Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank, and a closed case summary from the Seattle office of Police Accountability.

