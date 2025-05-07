Pierce Co. Sheriff wants more accountability for juvenile criminals

The Brief Pierce County is seeing triple the number of homicides this year, and several of the violent incidents involve kids. Sheriff Keith Swank believes a big part of the problem is that juveniles face no accountability.



The Pierce County Sheriff says he is worried that violent crimes involving children will only continue to increase due to a lack of accountability.

What we know:

Pierce County is facing an increase in murders. So far this year, numbers show there are three times the number of homicides in comparison to the same period as last year, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several of these incidents involve children, either as victims or suspects.

Pierce County Sheriff reacts to youth violence

What they're saying:

"It makes me feel terrible because I’m the sheriff of the area, and I’m trying to keep these communities safe for our citizens, right? For our people, our residents to live there and everything. So, I’m worried about it," said Sheriff Keith Swank.

Swank tells FOX 13 he has concerns regarding bail and plans to address the issue with local judges.

"[Juvenile criminals are] not being held accountable. So that’s the problem. We arrest them for committing a violent crime, and we turn them back loose again," said Swank.

The plan to stop youth violence

As violence is expected to increase during the summer months, Swank tells FOX 13 Seattle he hopes to get emphasis patrols in high-crime areas of the county.

"I’d like to have more people visible instead of them running to call, to call, to call. Right? When deputies are visible, people feel safer, and the community is safer," he said.

What's next:

However, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is facing low staffing numbers. They are currently 21 deputies short, Swank said.

He tells FOX 13 his hope is to get back to full staff by the end of the year.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter AJ Janavel.

