Deputies: 2 dead in Gig Harbor, WA house fire actually killed by gunfire

The Brief Two men in a Gig Harbor house fire died from gunshot wounds; the fire was intentionally set, indicating a possible homicide. Pierce County detectives are seeking public tips to solve the case, which has increased local homicide numbers for 2025. The investigation aims to determine if the crime was random or targeted, with no immediate threat to the community.



Hidden truths are being uncovered about a suspicious house fire in Gig Harbor.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the two men who were retrieved from the burning home both died of a gunshot to the head. The victims were identified as 31-year-old Alejandro Huitron Campos, and 64-year-old Oliverio Huitron-Rosalez.

"We have an unsolved mystery of this house fire and that’s what we’re trying to figure out," said Carly Cappetto, public information officer for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. "Nothing is off the table at this point for this case."

Timeline:

The mysterious crime happened on the evening of April 8 at a home the men were renting, located on the 15500 block of 14th Avenue Northwest in Gig Harbor. Pierce County deputies, along with Gig Harbor firefighters, were called to investigate the burning home.

"The neighbors had reported hearing a loud explosion and then looking outside the window and seeing the house fully engulfed," said Cappetto.

First responders found the two men inside and pulled them out of the fire. Rescuers tried measures to save the victims’ lives, but they were both pronounced dead at the scene, presumably from the flames.

The medical examiner’s office initially listed their cause of death as pending before determining both men died of a gunshot to the head.

Big picture view:

"That does raise our numbers to 12 homicides for 2025. And if you compare that to 2024, this time of the year we were only at four. So, that’s tripled in our numbers and those numbers are very concerning to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office," said Cappetto.

Pierce County Fire Marshal Ken Rice confirmed the fire was intentionally started. Details have not been released about the materials used to start the fire.

"Fires are a common method of covering up a crime scene or an attempt to cover up a crime scene," said Cappetto. "To have a homicide or a house fire like that in that quiet neighborhood is unusual. The population was a smaller population. It’s a retired community. We don’t get a lot of significant crimes like this in that particular community."

Now, Pierce County detectives are working to find out who started the fire, and who killed the two men. The sheriff’s office is accepting tips from the public that can help the investigation. The office created a QR code to submit pictures, videos and tips.

What you can do:

"We don’t have a lot to go off of other than a burned structure and some victims. So, anything from the community is helpful," said Cappetto. "Just any suspicious vehicles or people in the area when that incident did occur, because we definitely don’t want any stone to be left unturned in this investigation and we want to make sure it’s done completely."

At this time, Cappetto said there are no details on a possible suspect.

"We don’t anticipate that there would be any immediate danger to the surrounding communities. Just trying to figure out if this was random or targeted or individualized and putting those pieces together," said Cappetto.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Franque Thompson.

