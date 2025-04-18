The Brief Pierce County SWAT and detectives arrested a second teen suspected in a mass shooting at a Spanaway house party on March 29. The 18-year-old suspect was arrested in Des Moines Thursday night.



Pierce County law enforcement arrested a second suspect in connection to a mass shooting at a Spanaway house party.

What we know:

An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday night in Des Moines, with Pierce County SWAT and detectives taking him into custody.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office identified the teen as another shooter in a March 29 shooting that killed two teens and left at least six others injured.

Deputies arrested 17-year-old Isaiah Davion Williams on the night of the shooting. He is also suspected of being involved in the house party murders.

The 18-year-old suspect has since been booked into Pierce County Jail. Williams is jailed on $1 million bail.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

