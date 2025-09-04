Seattle Seahawks to use undercover officers in opposing team jerseys at games

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks will place undercover police officers in the stands at Lumen Field this season to enforce the team's fan code of conduct. The officers will wear opposing team jerseys to blend in and more easily identify unruly behavior among fans. The initiative is a joint effort between law enforcement and stadium staff aimed at ensuring a safe and positive experience for all fans.



The Seattle Seahawks announced a new initiative this season that will place undercover police officers in the stands at Lumen Field to enforce the team's fan code of conduct.

What to know:

The officers will be dressed in the jerseys of the opposing team to more easily identify and intervene in unruly behavior.

The team released a statement on Thursday detailing the program, which is a joint effort between law enforcement and Lumen Field event staff. They say the goal is to ensure a safe environment for all attendees.

A general view of a during an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 15, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The fan code of conduct prohibits several behaviors, including:

Unruly, disruptive or illegal behavior

Over-intoxication or substance impairment

Offensive language or obscene gestures, particularly those related to race, ethnicity, gender, religion, or sexual orientation

Interference with the game, such as throwing objects

Harassment of fans, both home and opposing

Smoking or vaping on Lumen Field property

Unauthorized solicitation or sales

Trespassing onto the field or restricted areas

The Seahawks kick off the season at home on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans can anonymously report inappropriate activity by texting "HAWK12" to 429512.

For more information, the full Fan Code of Conduct is available on the Seahawks' website.

