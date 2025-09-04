Seattle Seahawks to use undercover officers in opposing team jerseys at games
SEATTLE - The Seattle Seahawks announced a new initiative this season that will place undercover police officers in the stands at Lumen Field to enforce the team's fan code of conduct.
What to know:
The officers will be dressed in the jerseys of the opposing team to more easily identify and intervene in unruly behavior.
The team released a statement on Thursday detailing the program, which is a joint effort between law enforcement and Lumen Field event staff. They say the goal is to ensure a safe environment for all attendees.
The fan code of conduct prohibits several behaviors, including:
- Unruly, disruptive or illegal behavior
- Over-intoxication or substance impairment
- Offensive language or obscene gestures, particularly those related to race, ethnicity, gender, religion, or sexual orientation
- Interference with the game, such as throwing objects
- Harassment of fans, both home and opposing
- Smoking or vaping on Lumen Field property
- Unauthorized solicitation or sales
- Trespassing onto the field or restricted areas
The Seahawks kick off the season at home on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Fans can anonymously report inappropriate activity by texting "HAWK12" to 429512.
For more information, the full Fan Code of Conduct is available on the Seahawks' website.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Police Department.