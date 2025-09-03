Cooper Kupp excited for homecoming debut with Seattle Seahawks

article

The Brief Yakima native Cooper Kupp will make his homecoming debut with the Seahawks on Sunday against the 49ers. The former Davis High School and Eastern Washington University standout signed with Seattle this offseason after eight years with the Los Angeles Rams. Kupp said he didn't even know the total of friends and family he expects to be at the game this weekend.



Even Cooper Kupp doesn't know how many friends and family will be packing Lumen Field for his home debut in a Seattle Seahawks uniform on Sunday.

"I didn't even ask, I'm sorry. I'm sure it'll be a lot," Kupp said on Wednesday.

The Yakima native is bound to have a sizable group in the building for Sunday's season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. While Kupp saw seven snaps of action in the preseason at home, Kupp's homecoming officially starts this weekend.

"It's a cool thing to be able to have," Kupp said. "I think I've talked about it before, but my first time playing here, there were a ton of people here. My dad won all those tickets, maybe 150 tickets or something. It's a cool thing to be here. When you come here to play, your friends are wearing Seattle jerseys, now we're in the same jersey. We’re able to do that together, so that would be a really cool thing."

After eight standout seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Kupp is part of a rebuilt Seahawks' offense looking to forge a path back to the postseason after a two-year absence.

"Credibility. A great football player," head coach Mike Macdonald said of what Kupp brings to the team. "The unspoken thing is he's been around the block and he's seen it done at a high level, and he's an independent thinker. I love that mentality of, ‘Hey, I know we do it like this, but can we tweak it or could we make this a little better? I've seen it like this.’ It's always coming through a lens of respect and trying to do it the best way, and as a coach, if you have the same mentality, you can come up with some great solutions. I feel like we've done that several times since he's been here, so he's been an asset to me. He's been an asset to Klint (Kubiak). He's been an asset to our offense, and he's been an asset to our football team."

The first test comes against the 49ers at Lumen Field, a place where the Seahawks haven't been quite as formidible as they used to be in recent seasons.

"We have to take care of home field," defensive tackle Jarren Reed said. "This is our sanctuary, this is where we play, and we have to use that to our advantage.

"We have to win at home point-blank period."

Kupp got to experience the challenging side of Lumen Field as a competitor with the Rams in the past. Now he's a part of the team looking to restore its challenge for opponents.

"It's always been a challenge," Kupp said. "You just knew it was going to be loud, and I am very excited to be on the other side of it now. I know it's something that we've talked about here and being able to defend our grass, defend our spot, and make it something that carries that weight that's always been in Lumen (Field). I think that's something that the guys here have taken into account, it's important to us. And I know certainly, for me, having experienced it from the other side, I know how good it can be. I know how difficult it is to go out there and operate on the other side of the ball when that place is rocking. I’m very excited and optimistic that we get out there on Sunday and that place is going to be rocking."

Injury Updates:

Since the Seahawks didn't have to disclose their injury report until after practice on Wednesday, Macdonald was tight-lipped about the status of his players. It did, however, lead to a rather humorous moment.

Macdonald was asked if linebacker Tyrice Knight was going to be a full participant in practice.

"It will either be full or…" Macdonald paused, realizing what he was able to say, "or not," before joining reporters in laughing.

"He'll practice," Macdonald followed.

Knight did practice and wasn't even listed on the injury report released by the team after practice.

Only five players were listed on the first report of the season.

Wide receiver Tory Horton was a full participant with an ankle injury that sidelined him for the end of the preseason.

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee), and wide receivers Jake Bobo (concussion), Cody White (shoulder) and Dareke Young (hamstring) were limited.

Meanwhile, the 49ers had 16 players listed on their injury report with three players not participating and three players limited.

Full injury report is below…

Injury Report:

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers game live

Seahawks reveal "Rivalries" uniform

Seahawks Notebook: Mike Macdonald names starting offensive line

Seattle Seahawks drop team's 'Rivalries' uniform

Seattle Seahawks claim Derion Kendrick off waivers as roster churn continues

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .