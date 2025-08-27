Seattle Seahawks claim Derion Kendrick off waivers as roster churn continues

article

The Seattle Seahawks claimed cornerback Derion Kendrick off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams and released cornerback Shaquill Griffin as rosters remain in flux across the NFL.

A day after setting their initial 53-man roster, the Seahawks added Kendrick off waivers to bolster their secondary at the expense of a division rival. Kendrick missed all of last season due to a torn ACL in his knee. Prior to the injury, Kendrick started 18 of 32 games with the Rams, which included his only career interception against the Seahawks in 2023.

Griffin missed a significant portion of training camp due to a personal matter. He made it back for the final two preseason games and made the initial roster before Wednesday's move.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Seahawks are going to sign former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Chazz Surratt to their active roster. When Surratt is signed, another player will have to come off the roster to make room.

Surratt was a third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, but has struggled to find his footing in the NFL. He's started just five games in four seasons and was let go by the Vikings after just one year. He spent the last three years with the New York Jets before signing with the 49ers this offseason.

The Seahawks' roster felt short on linebackers after they released Patrick O'Connell on Tuesday. They were carrying only three off-ball linebackers on the 53-man roster in Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight and Drake Thomas.

In addition to the Kendrick claim, the Seahawks were able to set their 17-man practice squad once players officially cleared waivers. All 17 players a part of the initial practice squad were with the Seahawks in training camp with none of Seattle's cuts being claimed elsewhere.

But just like the 53-man roster on Wednesday, the practice squad is highly likely to change in the coming days as well.

Former Rams linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. and former Denver Broncos receiver/kick returner Courtney Jackson have both reportedly agreed to join the Seahawks' practice squad. Assuming they do, two players currently on the squad will need to be released to make room. Additionally, Griffin and whichever player is released from the 53-man roster to accommodate the signing of Surratt would also be obvious candidates to re-sign to the practice squad.

For now, the Seahawks' 17-man practice squad consists of running backs Damien Martinez, Jacardia Wright and Anthony Tyus, receivers Ricky White III and Tyrone Broden, center Federico Maranges, guard Sataoa Laumea, tackle Amari Kight, nose tackles Quinton Bohanna and Brandon Pili, defensive linemen Anthony Campbell and J.R. Singleton, linebackers Patrick O'Connell, Jamie Sheriff and Jalan Gaines, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, and safety Jerrick Reed II.

The Seahawks can carry 17 players on their practice squad because Maranges is from Puerto Rico and is part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, which provides an extra practice squad spot to teams.

Additionally, wide receiver John-Rhys Plumlee and linebacker/fullback Wesley Steiner both reverted to Seattle's injured reserve list after clearing waivers. It wouldn't be a surprise to see both players receive injury settlements and be released eventually.

17-Man Practice Squad (as of 8/27/25):

RB Damien Martinez

RB Jacardia Wright

RB Anthony Tyus

WR Ricky White III

WR Tyrone Broden

OL Federico Marages

OL Sataoa Laumea

OL Amari Kight

NT Quinton Bohanna

NT Brandon Pili

DE Anthony Campbell

DT J.R. Singleton

LB Jalan Gaines

LB Patrick O'Connell

LB Jamie Sheriff

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

S Jerrick Reed II



LB Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. (reported addition)

WR/KR Courtney Jackson (reported addition)

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

