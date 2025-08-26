Seattle Seahawks set initial 53-man roster for 2025 season

article

The Brief Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was the most notable name from the roster cuts of the Seahawks on Tuesday as the team trimmed its roster to 53 players. Tackle Mike Jerrell was traded to the Atlanta Falcons for a reported 2027 conditional seventh-round pick. Running back Damien Martinez and wide receiver Ricky White III were the only two draft picks not to make the roster, while three undrafted players made the initial cut: Edge rushers Jared Ivey and Connor O'Toole, and tight end Nick Kallerup.



Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday as the team made their roster cuts to set their initial 53-man roster.

Tackle Mike Jerrell was also traded to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional 2027 seventh-round draft pick as the headline moves for the day for Seattle.

The release of Valdes-Scantling is the most notable move given the commitment made to him this offseason by the Seahawks. He signed a one-year deal worth $4 million in March with $3 million partially guaranteed. However, the emergence of fifth-round pick Tory Horton combined with strong camps from Dareke Young and Cody White seemingly left a very narrow potential role for Valdes Scantling.

With Valdes-Scantling relegated to a fourth-string receiver option and someone that doesn't participate in special teams roles, the fit no longer made sense despite the contract. With Horton nursing a minor ankle injury, and Jake Bobo sustaining a concussion on Saturday in the final preseason game in Green Bay, there was maybe a path for Valdes-Scantling to survive the roster cuts for at least the short-term.

However, the fact he played 23 snaps in the preseason finale when the rest of the starters were held out of action was a pretty obvious indication of the lack of security for his roster spot.

Horton clearly out-classed Valdes-Scantling throughout training camp, making notable plays regularly. By the third week of camp, he'd moved into the No. 3 receiver spot in practices, working regularly with the first-team offense.

Meanwhile, Jerrell had a disappointing camp for Seattle after making the team out of Division II Findlay last season. He started three games last season – with his first start coming against the Falcons – and had flashes of strong play at times. But with offseason addition Josh Jones clearly staking a claim to the backup swing tackle job in camp, Jerrell became expendable.

Even with those moves, the Seahawks kept an unbalanced number of players on their roster, with 27 on offense and 23 on defense, to pair with three special teams players in kicker Jason Myers, punter Michael Dickson, and long snapper Chris Stoll.

Second-year guard Christian Haynes was placed on injured reserve with a designated to return status due to a pectoral injury sustained last week. Meanwhile, wide receiver Steven Sims was placed on injured reserve without the designation, meaning his season is over.

NFL teams can have eight total players during the season return from injured reserve, and can now allow two players placed on the injured list at the end of training camp to be a part of those moves. Previously, a team would have to carry the injured player onto their initial roster before making the move to injured reserve to be eligible to return.

Running back Damien Martinez and wide receiver Ricky White III were the only two draft picks not to make the roster. Fellow seventh-round offensive lineman Mason Richman, and sixth-round lineman Bryce Cabeldue both made the initial 53.

Martinez was beaten out by George Holani for the No. 3 running back job behind Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. White just faced an uphill battle at the receiver position. Both players landing on the practice squad would not be a surprise.

Three undrafted players made the initial roster: edge rushers Jared Ivey and Connor O'Toole, and tight end Nick Kallerup.

Cornerback Isas Waxter was waived with an injury settlement, cornerback Tyler Hall and wide receiver Steven Sims were released with an injury settlement, and wide receiver John-Ryhs Plumlee and linebacker/fullback Wesley Steiner were waived/injured. Plumlee and Steiner will move to Seattle's injured reserve list if they clear waivers.

Offense (27):

Quarterback (3): Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe.

Running Back (4): Ken Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, George Holani, Robbie Ouzts (FB).

Tight End (5): A.J. Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert, Brady Russell (FB), Nick Kallerup.

Wide Receiver (6): Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo, Dareke Young, Cody White.

Offensive Line (9): Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Jalen Sundell, Anthony Bradford, Abe Lucas, Josh Jones, Olu Oluwatimi, Bryce Cabeldue, Mason Richman.

Defense (23):

Defensive Line (4): Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Byron Murphy II, Mike Morris.

Edge (6): Demarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall, Boye Mafe, Jared Ivey, Connor O'Toole.

Linebacker (3): Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight, Drake Thomas.

Cornerback (5): Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Josh Jobe, Shaquill Griffin, Nehemiah Pritchett

Safety (5): Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Nick Emmanwori, D'Anthony Bell, Ty Okada.

Special Teams (3): Jason Myers, Michael Dickson, Chris Stoll.

Injured Lists (5):

Non-Football Injury (2): NT Johnathan Hankins, DE Rylie Mills.

Injured Reserve (3): CB A.J. Finley, RB Kenny McIntosh, G Christian Haynes (DTR).

