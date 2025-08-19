The Brief Fifty-five neglected animals, including domestic and wildlife, were rescued from a property near Buckley and South Prairie. The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is caring for the animals, with some needing urgent medical attention. The investigation into the property's conditions is ongoing, with no charges filed yet.



Fifty-five neglected animals were rescued from a property near Buckley and South Prairie area, some with serious injuries.

Now, some of them are finding a temporary home at the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the case is unique because there were so many different types of animals that were in need of assistance, including both domestic animals and wildlife.

Because there were so many animals, it was all paws on deck when the group came in.

At Tacoma Humane, love bug Huxley, the bully breed mix, pictured below, is described as a friendly "bull in a china shop" who's giving dog walkers a run for their money.

He and his friend Echo, the shepherd mix, are decompressing after being rescued from a home alongside more than 50 other animals. Echo is pictured below.

Part of the rescue was caught on bodycam video.

"We never know what’s going to show up at our doorstep," said Lauren Green, director of marketing and communications at the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County.

The rescue involved all breeds, shapes, sizes and stripes, including "Pretty Boy" the cat.

"A number of them are moms nursing puppies and kittens, one mom that had just given birth to a handful of puppies that same day," said Green.

Pierce County Deputy Carly Cappetto says deputies and animal control officers found everything from a deer and opossum to goats, rabbits and raccoons on the property.

"Just unkept barns and outbuildings filled with cages. The animals who were in the cages were not appropriately sized for the cages they were in," said Cappetto.

Cappetto says many of the animals were without food or water, and at least one had to be euthanized so far.

"There was a donkey on site that had such bad medical issues, confirmed that the veterinarian doctor that was on site with our deputy confirmed it had to be euthanized," said Cappetto.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

For the Humane Society, this comes on the heels of another big case.

"This is a little over a week after we received 84 cats from a single property," said Green.

Meantime, the newest group of rescue dogs and cats is already settling in.

Green says you can help by adopting or fostering, or donating to the Day of Giving campaign, running through August 21.

"This is when we really turn to our community for support," said Green.

So far, Cappetto says the investigation into what was happening at the house and property is still ongoing, and no charges have been filed in the case.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Closures of Fred Meyer in Tacoma, WA impacting 200 employees, creates 'food desert'

WA troopers make 2 arrests using plane to track down driver, motorcyclist

In-N-Out Burger opens in Ridgefield, WA this week

Special Forces vet exposes tactics of Montana, Washington state survivalists: 'Can't stay hidden forever'

This is the best community college in WA, report says

Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.