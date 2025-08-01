Humane Society waives adoption fees in Tacoma, WA

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is encouraging residents to consider adopting a pet this weekend, as the organization is waiving adoption fees for hundreds of dogs, cats, and rabbits.

For those interested in expanding their family with a furry friend, this weekend presents a unique opportunity. Adoption fees, which typically range from $40 to $500 depending on the animal, will be waived today, Saturday, and Sunday.

By the numbers:

The Humane Society currently has nearly 200 pets at its shelter and more than 300 animals in foster homes that will soon be available for adoption. Prospective pet owners are advised to have an idea of what type of pet would best fit their lifestyle, as this helps shelter employees match them with the perfect companion.

"If you’re working from home, we have plenty of cats that like to hang out or sit on your lap," said a shelter employee. "We have lots of pit bulls that are little couch potatoes, but if you’re someone more active, we have a bunch of young dogs with more energy."

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. all weekend. Due to the anticipated high demand for adoptions, employees suggest arriving early to ensure the best chance of finding a new pet.

This fee waiver event is a prime opportunity for those looking to adopt, and the Humane Society hopes to find loving homes for as many animals as possible.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Level 3 evacuations issued for Bear Gulch Fire in Mason County, WA

Fire at funeral home in South Seattle was intentionally set

Uber rides cost more in Seattle than rest of US: report

Alaska Airlines flights to Hawaii delayed, canceled amid tsunami warning

State lawmaker concerned over companies 'quiet quitting' Washington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.