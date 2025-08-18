The Brief The White River Bridge on State Route 410 is closed due to a semi-truck crash that damaged several support beams. The crash occurred Monday morning, blocking traffic in both directions. There is no estimated time for reopening, and drivers should use alternate routes.



State Route 410's White River Bridge, which connects Buckley and Enumclaw, is closed until further notice due to a semi-truck crash on Monday.

via WSDOT

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m., with a semi blocking SR 410 in both directions.

The semi appeared to have struck several overhead support beams on the White River Bridge, and crews are now assessing the damage.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes at this time. There is no ETA for the bridge reopening.

Live traffic updates can be found on the Washington State Department of Transportation's real-time travel map.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

