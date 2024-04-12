Teenager shot in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), at around 2:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of shots fired in the 7100 block of 62nd Ave. NE.

This area is near the Magnuson Community Center.

Authorities say SFD crews treated a teenage boy who was around the age of 16 at the scene.

Medics then transported him to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment. He was listed in stable condition.

FOX 13 Seattle has reached out to the Seattle Police Department (SPD) for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.