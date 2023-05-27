Seattle Police investigate shooting near Magnuson Park, 1 seriously injured

A person was seriously injured after a shooting broke out near Magnuson Park Friday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a person shot near the corner of Sand Point Way NE and NE 65th St. at around 11 p.m.

Arriving officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, treated them and quickly brought them to Harborview Medical Center. Authorities say the victim’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation. At this point, no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

The SPD is also investigating a second shooting that happened in the city's Central District at around the same time.

