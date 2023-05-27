Expand / Collapse search

Shooting in Seattle's Central District leaves 1 man seriously injured

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Man severely hurt in Central District shooting

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured in Seattle’s Central District Friday night.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says shortly after 10:00 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the corner of 25th Ave. and E Jefferson St. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Seattle Police Department

Officers provided first aid and Seattle firefighters immediately brought him to Harborview Medical Center. 

Authorities say the victim’s condition is life-threatening. There is no suspect description at this time.

Officers investigating the incident found multiple shell casings in the street, and also recovered a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine. 

The SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. 

Seattle Police are also investigating another shooting that happened an hour later near Magnuson Park.

This is a developing story.