2 boys in custody after Tacoma Police detective shot near Hosmer Street

Two boys were taken into custody after a detective with the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) was shot on Wednesday.

TPD says at 2:46 p.m. the detective was shot while working near the corner of S Hosmer St. and Steele St. S.

Details about what led up to the shooting are limited at this time.

TPD has confirmed that the detective was taken to a local hospital, and is in stable condition.

Police later said that two boys were taken into custody. No further details have been released.

The scene remains active as police search for a suspect from the ground and the air, and with a K9.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.