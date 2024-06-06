Police investigate deadly small plane crash in Auburn

Crews are responding to a deadly small plane crash in Auburn on Thursday afternoon.

Valley Regional Fire said the plane crashed onto the roof of a building near 400 C Street Northwest before 12:30 p.m.

The plane's path is unknown but the location of the crash was about 5 minutes south of Auburn Municipal Airport.

The Auburn Police Department said that one person inside the plane died. Police said the person inside the plane was a man and the only occupant.

It's unknown what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

