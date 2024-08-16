The Fat Hen, a cherished brunch destination in Ballard, is closing its doors after nearly a decade of serving the community.

The popular cafe, known for its hearty skillet dishes, eggs Benedict and cozy, quaint atmosphere, will serve its last customers on Sept. 13.

The Fat Hen was known for serving some of the best brunch dishes in Ballard, including it's baked eggs. ( Sandip D. via Yelp)

The news was shared by the owners on Thursday through an Instagram post, expressing deep gratitude to patrons who supported the small cafe over the past nine years.

"It has been a pleasure serving our community with bubbly skillets, brilliant benedicts, sparkling wine, and loads of coffee," the post read. They invited loyal customers to join them for one final brunch before the cafe closes.

The Fat Hen has long been a staple in the Ballard neighborhood, drawing in crowds with its fresh, comforting menu and welcoming vibe. The closure marks the end of an era for many who enjoyed weekend brunches and neighborhood gatherings at the spot.

The owners have not provided details on the reasons for closing but emphasized their appreciation for the community's support over the years. Fans of The Fat Hen are encouraged to stop by before its final day to savor the flavors that made it a local favorite, and to share their favorite dishes on the cafe's Instagram page.

