The U.S. Forest Service announced Friday that recreation sites in Olympic National Forest are closed due to the Road 2620 Fire burning on Mt. Jupiter near Hood Canal.

Photos of the Road 2620 Fire burning on top of Mt. Jupiter near Hood Canal. Air crews are dropping water from Lake Cushman onto the blaze. (Photos: Washington State Department of Natural Resources)

Local fire crews, working alongside the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), are trying to contain the growing blaze that is now threatening homes in the Duckabush area. The fire, first discovered at around 5 p.m. Wednesday night, has now scorched 445 acres, exploding from just 150 acres in 24 hours.

To ensure public safety, Olympic National Forest is temporarily closing campsites and recreational areas.

What trails in Olympic National Forest are closed due to the wildfire?

According to the U.S. Forest Service, Duckabush Trail #803, Interrorem Interpretive Trail #804, Mt. Jupiter Tail #809, Ranger Hole Trail #824, Murhut Falls Trail #828 are temporarily closed due to the Road 2620 Fire.

What facilities in Olympic National Forest are closed due to the wildfire?

According to the U.S. Forest Service, Collins Campground, Ranger Hole Trailhead, Duckabush Stock Trailhead, Duckabush Trailhead and Interrorem Cabin are closed due to the Road 2620 Fire. Reservations are being canceled at Interrorem Cabin and refunds are being issued.

The Brinnon Fire Department reports that containment efforts are focused on creating fire lines along the backside of homes in Duckabush, with the help of heavy machinery on the ground and helicopters overhead. Fire Chief, Tim Manly says because of the remote location, aerial resources are a must. However, helicopters attempting to extinguish the flames on Thursday faced some serious limitations.

"The helicopters have to be able to see where they’re going, and this smoke is very thick," explained Chief Manly. "Where it started is just this huge degree of slope and just dangerous conditions to even think about putting firefighters into it."

A burn ban remains in effect as fire crews continue their efforts to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

