SR-520 Bridge closed this weekend

If you often drive between Seattle and the Eastside, heads up — the SR-520 Bridge will be closed all of next weekend.

The closure is just the latest step in the Washington State Department of Transportation’s five-year plan to overhaul SR-520 in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood, which is slated to wrap up in Summer 2024.

WSDOT will be closing SR-520 between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Ave NE in Bellevue, from 11:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, until 5:00 a.m. Monday, June 17. Crews will be installing permanent pavement and utilities over the weekend.

All traffic, including the bike and pedestrian trail, will be closed.

In the meantime, travelers can still cross Lake Washington on I-90.

