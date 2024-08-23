Seahawks trade Darrell Taylor to Bears for 2025 6th-round draft pick

article

The Seattle Seahawks traded linebacker Darrell Taylor to the Chicago Bears on Friday for a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Taylor has appeared in 49 games, including 13 starts, over three seasons. The 2020 second-round pick out of Tennessee missed his rookie season because of a leg injury. Taylor shared the team lead with 9 1/2 sacks in 2022.

Taylor had been part of an outside linebacker rotation that includes Uchenna Nwosu, Dre’Mont Jones, Boye Mafe and Derick Hall.

The trade was the Seahawks' second in two days. They acquired linebacker Michael Barrett from the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Michael Jackson.

