Seattle Seahawks trade CB Michael Jackson to Panthers for LB Michael Barrett

The Seattle Seahawks traded cornerback Michael Jackson to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday in exchange for rookie linebacker Michael Barrett.

In moving Jackson, the Seahawks make a move from a position of strength to bolster a linebacker group that is a bit thin amid the ongoing absence of Jerome Baker due to a hamstring injury.

Barrett was a seventh-round pick out of the University of Michigan by the Panthers this spring. Barrett spent a year playing for Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald when he served as the defensive coordinator at Michigan, which gives him obvious familiarity with Barrett’s game.

Jackson has spent the last three seasons with the Seahawks, which included a full year as a starter in 2022. However, the team is far deeper at cornerback now and Jackson appeared to be the fifth cornerback on the depth chart behind Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Tre Brown and Artie Bruns. Rookie Nehemiah Pritchett (5th round), D.J. James (6th round), and Carlton Johnson (undrafted) have also shown varying levels of promise as well.

Baker missed all of the offseason for Seattle and has been sidelined most of training camp due to the hamstring issue. Free agent addition Tyrel Dodson and fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight have been working as the starters in camp with Jon Rhattigan and Patrick O’Connell as the primary depth pieces. However, Rhattigan is set to earn nearly $3 million this season, which seems bloated for a reserve linebacker that's never started a game in three seasons with the team.

Barrett spent six total years on campus at Michigan and appeared in 62 career games for the Wolverines. He had 208 total tackles with 8.5 sacks and two interceptions, most of which came in his last two years at the school.

