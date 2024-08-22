Starters to play for Seattle Seahawks in preseason finale

article

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Thursday that most of the team's starters – including quarterback Geno Smith – are expected to play in Saturday night's preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns.

Exactly how much those starters will play is going to come down to each individual player, but Macdonald believes there is value in his starters seeing some live game action before the regular season starts in just over two weeks time.

"The plan is you'll see a lot of starters to start the game," Macdonald said. "How many reps and all that it kind of on a per person type basis. But the plan is to see a good amount of the guys. We got a couple nicks and bruises here. We'll hold some guys out so there's some guys you might not see that you might expect. For the most part, most of the starters will start the game. Geno included."

Center Connor Williams is still easing getting up to speed with the team and isn't expected to play after a few days of work. Tight ends Noah Fant and Pharaoh Brown, linebacker Jerome Baker, and cornerback Tre Brown are among the players that won't play against the Browns due to injuries. However, Macdonald said he's optimistic Fant and Brown will be ready for Week 1, Baker returned to limited work in practice on Friday, and Brown is expected back to practice next week after sitting out Friday.

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins' status is less certain.

Jenkins appeared to suffer an injury in Wednesday's practice and left early for the locker room. He did not take part in Thursday's practice either with Macdonald not providing much of an update on his outlook.

"Rayshawn we're not sure on a timetable," he said.

Williams has gotten more work each day this week as he works into the offense after signing last week.

"He takes charge. He moves really well right now," Macdonald said. "Some of the language is just different, but he's learning it incredibly fast it feels like. I think he's got a lot of confidence too which is encouraging. Just excited for him right now honestly."

