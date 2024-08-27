Seattle Seahawks trim roster to 53 players ahead of 2024 season

article

The Seattle Seahawks have cut their roster down to 53 players ahead of the start of the regular season next week against the Denver Broncos.

While there were a few surprises in the final group, the biggest news for the team may be that pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu was not placed on injured reserve to open the season.

Nwosu reportedly sustained a sprained MCL in Saturday's preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns that is expected to sideline him for two-to-six weeks. A stint on the injured reserve list would have kept Nwosu out for at least the first four games of the season, which would seem to indicate that the team believes he'll be back sooner than that.

The Seahawks kept 11 offensive linemen on their initial roster, including draft picks Sataoa Laumea and Mike Jerrell, and undrafted rookie Jalen Sundell.

Sundell is definitely a surprise, but does make some sense. Sundell – though listed as a tackle – has spent the last few weeks working at center. With Connor Williams still getting up to speed following his signing two weeks ago, Sundell would appear to be a hedge for Week 1 as a backup option for Olu Oluwatimi should Williams not be ready in time.

Another surprise comes in linebacker Michael Barrett being waived. Seattle had sent cornerback Michael Jackson to the Carolina Panthers last week in exchange for Barrett. He'd likely be a practice squad option should he clear waivers, but he will be available to other teams now after being waived.

Linebacker Jon Rhattigan was also waived. While he had worked with the starters at times during camp due to the injuries to Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker, he’s essentially been the No. 4 linebacker on their depth chart. With Rhattigan carrying a contract of just under $3 million for the season, that didn’t make sense. The Seahawks kept Drake Thomas as their fourth linebacker instead behind Dodson, Baker and rookie Tyrice Knight.

Tackle Abe Lucas (knee), nose tackle Cameron Young (lower body), and safety Jerrick Reed II (knee) all will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list. They will miss at least the first four weeks of the season before becoming eligible to return to the roster.

Cornerback Artie Burns was one of four veterans to have their contracts terminated along with linebacker Blake Lynch, safety Marquise Blair, and quarterback P.J. Walker. Burns injured his foot in Saturday's preseason finale against the Browns, which makes his release without an injury designation interesting.

Undrafted tight end Jack Westover was waived/injured and will move to injured reserve if unclaimed. He's been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Undrafted free agent running back George Holani was also waived after a strong preseason. While there was a case for his making the team, a fourth running back is almost always going to be inactive on game day. Kenny McIntosh makes the roster as the third-string back.

Tackle Abe Lucas (knee), nose tackle Cameron Young (lower body), and safety Jerrick Reed II (knee) all will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list. They will miss at least the first four weeks of the season before becoming eligible to return to the roster.

Undrafted cornerback Dee Williams made the roster as he's been active in all kick return teams through the preseason. Williams and receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. are expected to serve as the team's primary return options. Williams earned that role over receivers Dee Eskridge and Easop Winston Jr., both of whom could return to the practice squad.

Sixth-round pick D.J. James was the only member of the team's eight-man draft class not to make the 53-man roster.

Linebacker Jamie Sheriff – who had three sacks during the preseason – was among the list of players waived as well.

53-man roster projection:

QB (2): Geno Smith, Sam Howell.

RB (3): Ken Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh.

TE (4): Noah Fant, Pharaoh Brown, Brady Russell, A.J. Barner.

WR (6): DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Dareke Young, Laviska Shenault Jr.

OL (11): Charles Cross, Laken Tomlinson, Connor Williams, Anthony Bradford, George Fant, Olu Oluwatimi, Christian Haynes, Stone Forsythe, Sataoa Laumea, Mike Jerrell, Jalen Sundell.

DT (6): Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Byron Murphy, Johnathan Hankins, Mike Morris, Myles Adams.

Edge (5): Uchenna Nwosu, Dre'Mont Jones, Boye Mafe, Derick Hall, Trevis Gipson.

LB (4): Tyrel Dodson, Jerome Baker, Tyrice Knight, Drake Thomas.

CB (5): Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Tre Brown, Nehemiah Pritchett, Dee Williams.

S (4): Julian Love, Rayshawn Jenkins, K'Von Wallace, Coby Bryant.

ST (3): Jason Myers, Michael Dickson, Chris Stoll.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS