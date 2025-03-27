Fans of the Seattle Mariners have a new way to catch all the Opening Day action and throughout the season.

The team has announced the launch of the ROOT Sports Stream app, a direct-to-consumer streaming service that provides access to all ROOT Sports programming, including Mariners games. This service is available without the need for a traditional cable or satellite subscription.

Keep reading to find out how to stream Mariners Opening Day and info on the new Root Sports Stream app.

How can I watch the Mariners home opener?

Like in the past, Seattle Mariners fans can watch most games this season on ROOT Sports NW.

Can I stream the Mariners home opener?

New this season:

For the first time, Mariners fans don't need a cable TV subscription to watch games from home.

The ROOT Sports Stream app is a new streaming service designed to bring Mariners baseball directly to fans in the Pacific Northwest. It offers livestreaming of Mariners games and other ROOT Sports programming, making it accessible to fans in Washington, Oregon, Montana, Alaska and parts of Idaho.

How much does the ROOT Sports Stream App cost?

The app is available for $19.99 per month. Fans who already have ROOT Sports through a participating provider can authenticate into the app at no extra cost, allowing them to enjoy the service without additional fees.

What devices can I use to access the ROOT Sports Stream App?

How to stream:

The ROOT Sports Stream app is versatile and can be accessed through various devices.

Fans can use web browsers by visiting rootsportsstream.com, or they can download the app on mobile and tablet devices.

The app is also compatible with connected TV platforms, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

How do I sign up for the ROOT Sports Stream App?

Fans interested in subscribing to the ROOT Sports Stream app can sign up by visiting mariners.com/stream.

The website provides all the necessary information to get started with the service and enjoy Mariners games on Opening Day.

What are the benefits of the ROOT Sports Stream App?

According to the team, the app serves as an excellent complement to existing partnerships ROOT Sports has with TV providers, ensuring that Mariners baseball is accessible to all fans in the Pacific Northwest.

By offering this app, the Mariners and ROOT Sports are providing fans with more flexibility and options to enjoy their favorite team's games, especially on Opening Day.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Mariners and ROOT Sports.

