The Brief Another person has died in an ongoing measles outbreak that has also claimed the life of a child in Texas. Statistics show that Washington state is not hitting its mark for herd immunity in kindergarten-age children.



The New Mexico Department of Health says the most recent victim was an adult and was not vaccinated.

Here in Washington, a King County infant has been diagnosed with measles, marking the first confirmed case in the state for 2025.

Statistics show that the state is not hitting its mark for herd immunity in kindergarten-age children.

There are some other things you can do to prevent the spread of measles. However, a family physician says vaccinations top the list.

"It is so contagious that about 90% of people who are exposed and not immunized will get it," said Jennifer Spence, a family physician at Overlake Medical Clinics. "About 20% of cases are hospitalized."

Washington's first recorded measles case was in an unvaccinated infant, who most likely had been exposed during a recent family trip abroad.

The Washington State Department of Health says this is the only confirmed case of measles in 2025 so far, but Spence says for the unvaccinated, the danger is real.

"We’ve had two deaths recently in the U.S. from measles, which shows that it can actually be fatal," said Spence.

Spence says here in Washington state, the population has fallen so far behind in vaccinations, that herd immunity is lacking in some younger age groups and that means those that can't get vaccinated, such as kids under one years old and cancer patients.

"We need 95% of the population to be immunized to protect them, and we have fallen well below that rate," said Spence. "We have about 87% of our two-year-olds in King County and about 72% of our four-to-six-year-olds in King County that are immunized, and it’s just not enough."

According to Department of Health statistics mapped online, King County kindergartners had an immunization status of 88.3% for the 2023-2024 school year. Most counties were reported in the 80% range. Jefferson had the lowest rates at 73.6%.

DOH reports that for all grades K-12, during the 2023-2024 school year, the vaccination rate for King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties was around 90 to 91%, while some counties, including Mason, San Juan and Jefferson, were in the 80% range.

Vaccination Rates K-12

2023-2024 School Year:

King - 90.7%

Pierce - 91%

Snohomish - 91.2%

Mason - 89.2%

San Juan - 82.7%

Jefferson - 80.5%

With spring and summer travel seasons on the horizon, Spence says people can keep themselves safe by wearing masks and practicing good hygiene, but says vaccines are the best protectant.

"Everybody who recognizes how important this public health need is has to continue to talk about how safe the MMR vaccine is, how important it is to get your kids immunized," said Spence.

Spence says the concern is not just for young children. She says unvaccinated adults can also suffer long-term consequences if they catch and recover from a case of measles.

"The scariest part is there is actually a neurological syndrome that can sneak up years later. That’s universally fatal and is a neurological brain disease that you can get 7–10 years later," said Spence.

FOX 13 also reached out to the Washington State Department of Health. Officials there say the medical community throughout Washington is aware of the single case and are monitoring for any potential new cases that may emerge.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Department of Health, Overlake Medical Clinics and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

