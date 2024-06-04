More weekday water taxi sailings announced for Vashon Island-Seattle route

The Vashon Island water taxi route to and from downtown Seattle will have new sailing times available this summer.

Starting July 1, there will be additional routes on weekdays.

The Vashon route of the water taxi will begin operating 10 round trips each weekday, which will include four new midday trips to connect riders between the north-end ferry terminal and Pier 50 in downtown Seattle.

Below is a list of anticipated sailing times. Mobile users can tap here.

2024 water taxi times

"Adding more Water Taxi trips between Vashon and Seattle is the boost to service that riders have been asking for," said County Executive Dow Constantine. "We’re happy to team up with our state partners to improve and expand King County’s public transportation network."

Vashon Water Taxi carried 85,040 passengers in 2023 and operated 249 days. The average daily ridership on the Vashon Island route was 341 passengers each weekday. Ridership increased significantly during the first quarter of 2024, according to King County.

King County Metro also adjusted some routes to accommodate for the water taxi and other ferry sailings.

"To improve service for riders, King County Metro also adjusted bus schedules and added weekday bus trips for residents starting March 30. Routes 118 and 119 together previously operated 45 trips each weekday, a number that grew to 51 starting with the March 30 service change. The added and adjusted bus trip times will connect riders to current Washington State Ferries’ sailings and are timed to align with the future Water Taxi sailings," King County Metro wrote.

Together, Routes 118 and 119 currently operate 45 trips each weekday, a number grew to 51 each weekday with the March 30 spring service change.

Route 118 will operate 38 weekday trips: 20 southbound weekday trips and 18 northbound weekday trips. (Current schedule is 30 trips: 14 southbound and 16 northbound)

Route 119 will operate 13 weekday trips: 6 southbound weekday trips and 7 northbound weekday trips. (Current schedule is 15 trips: 8 southbound and 7 northbound).

