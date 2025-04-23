103-year-old Pierce County bridge permanently closed

The Brief The century-old Carbon River/Fairfax Bridge on state Route 165 near Carbonado has been permanently closed due to severe structural deterioration, cutting off public access to parts of Mount Rainier National Park and nearby recreation areas. WSDOT is evaluating future options—including bridge replacement or re-routing SR 165—and plans to hold a public open house after Memorial Day for community input.



A century-old Pierce County bridge that was shut down earlier this month due to concerns over structural integrity is now permanently closed.

What we know:

The Washington State Department of Transportation said on Tuesday that the single-lane Route 165 Carbon River/Fairfax Bridge near Carbonado will be closed to all vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians.

On April 14, WSDOT had to close the bridge as a safety precaution after a recent inspection revealed new deterioration of steel supports across the bridge.

The Carbon River Bridge on State Route 165 is also called the Fairfax Bridge. (Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) )

"It’s very apparent from the visual changes in the columns that the bridge is no longer safe to use," said Olympic Region Administrator Steve Roark.

The bridge gave access to Mount Rainier National Park’s Mowich Lake entrance, Carbon River Ranger Station and other outdoor recreation areas. Due to closure, there is no public access to these areas from SR 165.

"Closing the bridge was our last option. We fully understand the magnitude of this decision for everyone who relies on this bridge," Roark added.

What's next:

WSDOT said it has started a planning study to evaluate options to address the bridge's condition.

The options include:

Keep the bridge closed and not replace it, which is referred to as a no-build option.

Bridge replacement in the same vicinity.

Re-routing SR 165 on a new alignment to the east or west of Carbon River Canyon.

WSDOT plans to have an in-person and online open house after Memorial Day to give the public an opportunity to provide feedback.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

