The Brief Increased law enforcement patrols in western Washington aim to reduce road fatalities during the "100 Safe Days of Summer." Speeding-related deaths have risen, with 31% of fatal crashes involving speeding drivers. Officials urge safe driving practices and planning for sober transportation to prevent accidents.



Expect to see a higher presence of law enforcement patrolling the roads in western Washington over the next few months, as part of the "100 Safe Days of Summer" program.

The effort aims to keep Washington roadways safe from June 6 through Labor Day weekend, which is typically the most dangerous time of the year.

Extra emphasis patrols are being deployed across King County as recent data suggests speeding-related deaths are on the rise.

By the numbers:

Washington’s roads had 253 fatal crashes between June and September, with 31% of them involving a speeding driver, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Data also shows fatal crashes involving speeding drivers have increased by 52% since 2019.

The 100 Safe Days of Summer is led by the King County Target Zero Coalition, which has the goal of reducing serious injuries and fatalities, among those walking, rolling, driving, and traveling on Washington roadways, to zero by 2030. They also lead the Click It or Ticket and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaigns.

"This is an opportunity to remind everyone there are simple things they can do to keep our roads safe – and driving the speed limit is at the top of that list," said Sara Hallstead, Target Zero Manager, South King County. "We urge everyone to avoid following the flow of traffic and instead focus on driving the posted speed limit, which exists to decrease the risk and severity of crashes."

While DUIs have gone down on state roads, substance use still remains one of the leading causes of deadly crashes in King County.

"We're going to have drug recognition experts, we're going to have the state patrol which will have a mobile impaired driving unit. That's essentially an RV that has troopers on board that are authorized to take blood draws if we need to, to complete breath samples if we need to, and so it's really going to streamline the process for our officers. So the takeaway this weekend is if you're going to go out, you're going to drink, you're going to have a good time, don't drive," said Officer Seth Tyler with the Bellevue Police Department.

Officials say if you see someone driving erratically, you're encouraged to call 911 and report it. This includes speeding, braking suddenly, swerving through lanes or making wide turns.

"Every one of us has a role to play. Planning ahead can save lives and protect our communities," said Hallstead. "If you're going out, make a plan for a safe ride home. You can designate a sober driver ahead of time, use ride share services, take public transportation, or stay the night at your destination."

More information about the 100 Safe Days of Summer program, visit the King County Target Zero website.

The Source: Information in this story came from a press release from the King County Target Zero Coalition and interviews with Bellevue Police.

