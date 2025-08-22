Blistering weather in Seattle through the weekend

The Brief Seattle and Western Washington are facing a heat advisory and extreme heat warning until Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the mid 80s to upper 90s, posing risks for heat-related illnesses. A fire weather watch is in effect for the Olympics and Cascades, with low humidity and unstable weather increasing the risk of rapid fire spread; air quality may drop due to smoke from Eastern Washington fires. Above-average warmth will persist until Tuesday, with temperatures gradually cooling to the low 80s by Thursday.



Seattle and Western Washington are bracing for sweltering, scorching temperatures over the next several days.

Hotter-than-normal weather will overstay its welcome in Seattle in the coming days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There's a heat advisory in effect from 11 a.m. today to 5 a.m. Tuesday for the I-5 corridor, Hood Canal, Kitsap Peninsula and parts of the Olympic Peninsula due to a medium risk for heat-related illnesses and highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Highs will skyrocket to almost 90 degrees today in Seattle as hot weather returns. (FOX 13 Seattle)

East of I-5 and closer to the Cascades, an extreme heat warning is posted during the same timeframe, but temperatures could be even hotter in these communities. For neighborhoods like Enumclaw, North Bend, Maple Valley and Monroe, highs could be in the mid to upper 90s. There's a major threat for heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Multiple heat alerts are in effect for the greater Seattle area today through Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Extreme heat in Washington

Big picture view:

A fire weather watch is posted for the Olympics on Saturday and in effect for the western slopes of the Cascades both Saturday and Sunday. With low relative humidity levels and erratic, unstable weather expected — any existing or new fires could spread rapidly.

Elevated fire danger due to dry, hot and unstable weather is forecast east of Seattle over the Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fire danger and air quality in Seattle

What's next:

Air quality could drop at times this weekend — particularly over the Cascades on Saturday due to smoke from fires in eastern Washington. Right now, I'm not expecting horribly smoky skies for everyone all weekend, but if you're sensitive to smoke — pay close attention to air quality levels and don't do outdoor workouts if air quality dips.

I wouldn't be surprised if some smelled smoke here and there.

Highs in the 90s are forecast in Seattle on Saturday and Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Above-average warmth continues into Tuesday. Temperatures will tumble gradually to the low 80s on Thursday.

Here are important safety reminders with the upcoming heat:

Stay hydrated and slather on the sunscreen.

Don't walk your dogs in the hottest hours of the day. Try to do a walk in the evening or morning when the pavement isn't too hot for their paws.

Never leave people or pets in a car in this type of weather. It could easily be deadly.

If you're cooling off along the water, remember to always wear a life vest. Water temperatures remain cold year-round in Western Washington. Cold water shock is a real threat. Even strong swimmers can succumb.

Check on the beloved seniors in your life to make sure they're finding ways to stay cool.

If you don't have A/C at home, consider heading into a building with A/C at times in the coming days to give your system a break. This could include a mall, movie theater or library (if it's open).

Be extra vigilant to avoid starting fires.

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

