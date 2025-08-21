Seattle weather: Heat alerts for Washington starting Friday, highs in 80s and 90s

The Brief Sunny skies today with temperatures slightly above average, leading into a hotter weekend. A Heat Advisory and Extreme Heat Warning are in effect from Friday through Tuesday for Puget Sound and Cascade areas. Expect highs in the 80s and 90s, with a Fire Weather Watch starting Saturday due to hot, dry conditions.



Beautiful sunny skies Thursday with temperatures warming to just above seasonal average. A summer afternoon for the Pacific Northwest.

We are going to start to see warmer temperatures on Friday with highs jumping a good 10 degrees above the seasonal average. Temperatures remain very hot into the weekend and early next week, including highs in the 80s, 90s and even triple digits are possible.

A Heat Advisory for the Puget Sound lowlands and an Extreme Heat Warning for the cascade foothills/valleys start 11 a.m. Friday through Tuesday morning.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for the Puget Sound with plenty of sunshine.

A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect on Saturday as conditions will be hot, dry and unstable. This watch is for the Cascades and Olympics.

The extended pattern is looking hot and dry with no major changes next week. The warmest temperatures of this stretch will be this weekend, with highs near 90 in Seattle and warmer further south. Stay cool and hydrated!

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

