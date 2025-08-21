Seattle weather: Summer heat returns Friday

The Brief Hot weather will return to the Pacific Northwest from Friday through early next week, with heat alerts issued for several areas. Thursday will be the most comfortable day, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s, before temperatures rise into the mid 80s to low 90s in the Puget Sound area under a Heat Advisory. Extreme Heat Watches and Warnings are in effect for Central and Eastern Washington and the Portland/Vancouver metro area, with temperatures reaching 95 to 105 degrees; rain is not expected until around Labor Day weekend.



Hot weather returns to the Pacific Northwest Friday through early next week, with several heat alerts in effect starting tomorrow.

Thursday will be the most comfortable day of the next seven days, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

High pressure will amplify over the Pacific Northwest from Friday through the weekend, bringing hot summer temperatures to most areas.

What's next:

The National Weather Service has already issued some heat alerts ahead of the heat in the next few days:

A Heat Advisory is in effect Friday through Tuesday for the greater Puget Sound area. Temperatures will soar into the mid 80s to low 90s, with overnight lows in the 60s.

An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect Friday through Tuesday for areas in Central and Eastern Washington where high temperatures will be between 95 and 105 degrees.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect Friday through Tuesday for the greater Portland/Vancouver metro area and central valleys of Oregon. Daytime high temperatures will be between 95 and 101 degrees with very warm overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s.

The next chance for rain does not arrive until around the Labor Day weekend, but we are still a long ways off and the forecast could change.

