Seattle weather: Sunny skies and slow warming Thursday

It was a beautiful sunset with only a few hazy clouds in the distance. Morning clouds gave way to sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures.

Temperatures today were in the mid to upper 70s, which is still just below the seasonal average.

Water temperatures are looking comfortably cool around western Washington and the Puget Sound as the air temperatures start to rise into the weekend. Make sure to always be water safe!

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Peak highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures will build into the weekend, with the warmest day in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

