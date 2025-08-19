Remembering beloved Seattle dogwalker 1 year after deadly carjacking

The Brief Wednesday marks one year since Ruth Dalton was killed in a carjacking in Seattle, with her granddaughter Melanie Roberts expressing frustration over the lack of progress in the case against Jahmed Haynes, who faces charges of murder, assault, and animal cruelty. Roberts and the community are honoring Dalton with a bench dedication at Madison Park Beach and a fundraising event for PAWS, where Dalton adopted her dog, Prince, to commemorate her legacy. Roberts hopes for justice and change in the legal system, advocating for Haynes' permanent incarceration due to his criminal history, while matching donations to PAWS up to $5,000 at the event.



Wednesday marks one year since beloved dog walker Ruth Dalton was killed in a violent carjacking in Seattle’s Madison Valley neighborhood.

Dalton’s granddaughter, Melanie Roberts, told FOX 13 Seattle this past year has been the quickest and slowest year of her life as she fights for justice for her 80-year-old grandma.

"I still think of her every day, I still miss her every day. It’s a little bit of a kick in the teeth to think that a year ago I was having lunch with her and then a few days later she was gone," Roberts said.

She described her grandma as kind, fiery, opinionated and open-hearted.

"I thought I had so much more time with her," Roberts said.

Suspect in deadly Seattle carjacking

On August 20, 2024, investigators say Jahmed Haynes carjacked Dalton while armed with a knife, then ran her over with her own car. Dalton’s dog Prince was later found stabbed to death.

"I build him up in my head as this monster that killed her, and then I see him in person, and he’s small and insignificant, and it’s hard to reconcile both of those images in my head," Roberts said.

Haynes was previously charged with murder, assault and animal cruelty, but one year later, Roberts said there has been no progress in the case.

"We are no further along in his process than we were a year ago, we might as well be back in 2024," Roberts said. "We’re still talking about his competency; we’re still talking about him being able to aide in his own defense."

She adds that it feels like they’re at a standstill. "I want to see the court step up and give a little bit of dignity to my grandmother I want to see them maybe fight a little bit for her like they seem to be fighting for him, it’s all been about his rights and his competency and his ability to aid in his defense," Roberts said.

While she is sympathetic to mental health, she believes there needs to be a change, especially since Haynes is an eight-time convicted felon.

"Three strikes should be three strikes, there shouldn’t be amendments," Roberts said. "I hope that he gets what’s coming to him. I don’t want him to ever breathe fresh air, I don’t want him to ever be free, I want him to be incarcerated for the rest of his life, now whether that is in prison or a mental institution, I don’t care."

As Roberts waits for the case to move forward, she and the community are honoring Dalton with a bench dedication at Madison Park Beach. They’re honoring her on the same day she was taken from them one year ago.

"At McGilvra’s, they’ve got pup tails, Tito's is going to have a drink that part of the proceeds goes towards donating to PAWS in my grandmother’s name," Roberts said.

Even though her grandma is no longer here, her legacy lives on.

"She was and is a very special person, and it’s amazing to me how far of a reach she had," Roberts said. "I’m proud that her life has become so much to so many."

Roberts said they will match any donations made to PAWS at Wednesday’s event, up to $5,000. PAWS is where Dalton adopted her dog, Prince. The ‘Remembering Ruth Dalton’ event is happening at 5:30 p.m. on August 20th.

Melanie also started a GoFundMe — not for the family, but for all the charities her grandma supported.

